Rhumbline Advisers Has $53.87 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DexCom were worth $53,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DexCom News Roundup

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: DexCom reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.65 consensus and $1.26B in revenue (?13% YoY); management reiterated 2026 guidance, supporting near-term outlook. Dexcom beats quarterly estimates

Q4 results beat expectations: DexCom reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.65 consensus and $1.26B in revenue (?13% YoY); management reiterated 2026 guidance, supporting near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: G7 15?day sensor rollout and margin gains cited as growth drivers — management pointed to product adoption and improving margins as catalysts for revenue and profitability expansion. G7 rollout drives growth

G7 15?day sensor rollout and margin gains cited as growth drivers — management pointed to product adoption and improving margins as catalysts for revenue and profitability expansion. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $90 (outperform), signaling confidence in longer?term upside and helping buy?side sentiment. Mizuho price target raise

Mizuho raised its price target to $90 (outperform), signaling confidence in longer?term upside and helping buy?side sentiment. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $85 target, adding to analyst support that underpins the rally. BTIG reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $85 target, adding to analyst support that underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI initiative — the Stelo AI upgrade aims to deepen consumer metabolic-health engagement, which could expand recurring usage and ARPU over time. Stelo AI upgrade

Product/AI initiative — the Stelo AI upgrade aims to deepen consumer metabolic-health engagement, which could expand recurring usage and ARPU over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Wall Street analyst targets

Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data)

Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data) Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity.

Short?interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $93 to $85 despite keeping an Overweight rating, a modest negative signal that reduces the high?end analyst consensus. Wells Fargo target cut

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

