Rhumbline Advisers Has $46.60 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $46,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price target on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $302.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $318.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

