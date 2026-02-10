Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinetik (KNTK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) in the last few weeks:
- 2/6/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.
- 1/16/2026 – Kinetik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Kinetik was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 1/5/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
In related news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 554,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,998,304.90. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.
