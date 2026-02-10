Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinetik (KNTK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Kinetik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

1/16/2026 – Kinetik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Kinetik was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Kinetik was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Kinetik was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 554,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,998,304.90. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

