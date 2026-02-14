ING Groep NV Invests $2.78 Million in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 393.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 952.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Robert Half by 362.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Robert Half from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.44%.

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

