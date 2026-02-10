Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.00 and last traded at C$28.65, with a volume of 5375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.65.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Currency Exchange International from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Currency Exchange International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$175.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.92 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.9278107 earnings per share for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Corp operates as a money service business and provides currency exchange, wire transfer, and cheque cashing services at its locations in the United States and Canada. The company earns maximum revenue from the United States of America. The company earns revenue in the form of Commission and Fee income.

