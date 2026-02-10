Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 456256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on VET. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$452.18 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 42.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.55%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,000. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their position. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

