Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203 and last traded at GBX 201, with a volume of 376355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £340.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.98.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

