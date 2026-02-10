Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 and last traded at GBX 124, with a volume of 56720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50.

Gattaca Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Gattaca

In related news, insider Oliver Whittaker sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £15,219.90. Also, insider Matt Wragg sold 41,661 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £37,494.90. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Gattaca Company Profile

STEM talent partners of choice since 1984.

For over 35 years, Gattaca has been helping clients across the world grow by solving their biggest talent challenges.

From contingent recruitment to managed service packages such as our comprehensive RPO offerings, we combine top-tier teams with top-tier tech to deliver award-winning, personalised service on a global scale.

Our purpose is clear – “To provide the skills needed to build a better future – one job at a time.”

