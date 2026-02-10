iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.21 and last traded at $154.3150, with a volume of 43177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.32.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.4214 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
