iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.21 and last traded at $154.3150, with a volume of 43177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.4214 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,998.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,531,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,240,000 after buying an additional 32,712,932 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 258,421.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 196,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 471,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 162,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,193.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 132,992 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.