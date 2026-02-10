Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.8850, with a volume of 80358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MATV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 119.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mativ by 1,978.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 948,720 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 319,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
About Mativ
Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.
Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.
