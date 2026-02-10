Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.8850, with a volume of 80358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MATV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mativ Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 119.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mativ by 1,978.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 948,720 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 319,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

