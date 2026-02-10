SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $164.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 705.0%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

Further Reading

