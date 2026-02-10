First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,165,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 598,169 shares.The stock last traded at $174.8050 and had previously closed at $174.13.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
