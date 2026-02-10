First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,165,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 598,169 shares.The stock last traded at $174.8050 and had previously closed at $174.13.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

