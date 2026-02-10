Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,349,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 561,503 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Societe Generale Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Societe Generale Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

