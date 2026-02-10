Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.39 and last traded at $106.7550. Approximately 35,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 164,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $612.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $12,068,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 311,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after acquiring an additional 158,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $13,033,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cable One by 18.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.