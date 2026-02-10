Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 28.9% – What’s Next?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.50. Approximately 563,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,828,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.11.

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.60.

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Amigo had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 438.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amigo Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan Roe purchased 1,416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £14,166.66. Also, insider Nicholas Beal purchased 3,666,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £36,666.69. Insiders have purchased 5,815,885 shares of company stock worth $5,815,885 over the last three months. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

