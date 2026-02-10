Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.05. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 8,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group cut Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hochschild Mining plc is a London?based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by?product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th?century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

