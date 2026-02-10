Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Voestalpine Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

Featured Stories

