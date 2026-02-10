JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about ON Semiconductor
Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash and shareholder returns — onsemi posted record free cash flow ($1.4B for 2025) and authorized up to $6B in share repurchases; management also highlighted new vertical GaN products and foundry partnerships that support longer?term margin/market-share upside. onsemi Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reaction — after the release several firms revised forecasts and price targets in both directions (some raises citing buyback and margin recovery, some cuts reflecting near-term revenue weakness). That leaves consensus sentiment split and magnifies volatility around guidance. These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On ON Semiconductor After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and margin pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~11% YoY ($1.53B), with all three segments down (some as much as ~17%), and gross/operating margins compressed versus the prior year; Reuters/press coverage highlighted a revenue miss and lingering inventory headwinds that trimmed near?term demand visibility. Chipmaker Onsemi misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious near-term guide — onsemi set Q1 FY2026 non-GAAP EPS and revenue guidance that is roughly in line but conservative (EPS range and revenue guidance reflecting modest growth / stabilization), which reinforces the idea the recovery may be gradual and keeps analysts focused on execution and end-market demand. onsemi’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.
ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.
