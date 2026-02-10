JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. 13,993,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,913,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong cash and shareholder returns — onsemi posted record free cash flow ($1.4B for 2025) and authorized up to $6B in share repurchases; management also highlighted new vertical GaN products and foundry partnerships that support longer?term margin/market-share upside. onsemi Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Strong cash and shareholder returns — onsemi posted record free cash flow ($1.4B for 2025) and authorized up to $6B in share repurchases; management also highlighted new vertical GaN products and foundry partnerships that support longer?term margin/market-share upside. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reaction — after the release several firms revised forecasts and price targets in both directions (some raises citing buyback and margin recovery, some cuts reflecting near-term revenue weakness). That leaves consensus sentiment split and magnifies volatility around guidance. These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On ON Semiconductor After Q4 Results

Mixed analyst reaction — after the release several firms revised forecasts and price targets in both directions (some raises citing buyback and margin recovery, some cuts reflecting near-term revenue weakness). That leaves consensus sentiment split and magnifies volatility around guidance. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and margin pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~11% YoY ($1.53B), with all three segments down (some as much as ~17%), and gross/operating margins compressed versus the prior year; Reuters/press coverage highlighted a revenue miss and lingering inventory headwinds that trimmed near?term demand visibility. Chipmaker Onsemi misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall

Revenue and margin pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~11% YoY ($1.53B), with all three segments down (some as much as ~17%), and gross/operating margins compressed versus the prior year; Reuters/press coverage highlighted a revenue miss and lingering inventory headwinds that trimmed near?term demand visibility. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near-term guide — onsemi set Q1 FY2026 non-GAAP EPS and revenue guidance that is roughly in line but conservative (EPS range and revenue guidance reflecting modest growth / stabilization), which reinforces the idea the recovery may be gradual and keeps analysts focused on execution and end-market demand. onsemi’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y, Shares Drop

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.