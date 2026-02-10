Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Desjardins

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.03.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV stock remained flat at C$4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 172,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.99. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.57 and a 1 year high of C$4.09.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments. All of the company’s operating revenues are earned from the receipt of royalties and management fees from its Royalty Partners.

