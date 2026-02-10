Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$12.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Haivision Systems Price Performance

HAI traded up C$0.72 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.96. 159,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.41. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$9.11. The firm has a market cap of C$243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems will post 0.2613948 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware, and services. Its geographical segments are Canada, International, and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

