Stifel Nicolaus Increases Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$35.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s previous close.

OLA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.83.

Shares of TSE OLA traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 372,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$27.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$382.88 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$528,300.00. Also, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$291,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,783,904.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,992. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

