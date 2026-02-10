Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Up 8.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.8350. 2,991,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,121,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 42.50%.The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.34 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.79%.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations — Prospect reported $0.19 EPS vs. consensus $0.10 and $176M revenue vs. ~$156M, with management citing improved total investment income; that earnings/revenue beat is the main positive catalyst. Prospect Capital Announces Financial Results for December 2025

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $12,424,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 205,108 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 86.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 690,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 319,984 shares during the period. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange that specializes in providing private debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. Structured as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Prospect Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, subordinated debt and selective equity interests in privately held businesses.

Since its founding in 2004, Prospect Capital has focused on tailoring financing structures to meet the growth, acquisition and recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

