Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.44.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$63.63. 1,354,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,856. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company has a market cap of C$106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$24.28 and a 12-month high of C$74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.02.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.