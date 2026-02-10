Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $414.84, but opened at $462.78. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $487.9320, with a volume of 2,803,262 shares traded.
Spotify Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EPS and revenue beat — Spotify reported sharply higher adjusted EPS (about $5.16–$5.20) and revenue (~$5.3B), both topping Street estimates, which underpins the rally. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About Spotify (SPOT) Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Strong user traction — Monthly active users rose to ~751M (up ~11% YoY) and premium subscribers hit ~290M (up ~10% YoY), showing price increases haven’t materially dented growth and supporting subscription revenue momentum. Spotify pops 10% on strong user growth, earnings beat
- Positive Sentiment: Improved profitability and pricing power — Gross margin and operating-income improvements were highlighted (pricing + mix and cost control), and management guided Q1 profits above estimates, which supports a higher earnings trajectory. Listen to Conference Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Management change & tone — Founder Daniel Ek is moving to a new role while co?CEOs emphasize 2026 as a year to “raise ambition”; investors will parse leadership shifts but the near-term focus is the earnings beat and guidance. Spotify expects profit above estimates as founder Daniel Ek moves to new role
- Neutral Sentiment: New features and product expansion — Spotify is rolling out behind?the?scenes content, video and audiobook initiatives that may broaden monetization long term but are incremental near term. Spotify has a new feature that takes you behind the scenes
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target moves — Some price-target cuts (e.g., KeyCorp trimmed its TP) had pressured the stock into earnings day; most analysts retained buy ratings, so revisions are worth monitoring but not uniformly negative. KeyCorp price-target note via Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Ad-revenue softness — Management noted ad revenue is a weak spot this quarter; because ads are the main lever to monetize the large free base, slower ad recovery could limit upside to total revenue growth. MarketBeat summary / conference materials
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $615.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.16.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 14.4%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.11. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after buying an additional 177,310 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Gold’s rally is big — but what comes next could be bigger
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.