Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $414.84, but opened at $462.78. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $487.9320, with a volume of 2,803,262 shares traded.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $615.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.16.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 14.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.11. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after buying an additional 177,310 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Stories

