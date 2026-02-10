Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.50. Oscar Health shares last traded at $13.7120, with a volume of 10,341,798 shares traded.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Janet Liang sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $121,737.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 172,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,222.93. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,677. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,125 shares of company stock worth $3,265,300. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

