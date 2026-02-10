O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):
- 2/9/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/9/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $107.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.
- 2/3/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.
- 1/30/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
- 1/28/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/15/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/16/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive
In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.
