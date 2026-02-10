O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

2/9/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $107.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

2/3/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.

1/30/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/28/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

