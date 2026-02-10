D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS):

2/7/2026 – D-Wave Quantum was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2026 – D-Wave Quantum was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

1/29/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – D-Wave Quantum was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – D-Wave Quantum was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2025 – D-Wave Quantum is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – D-Wave Quantum is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $257,562.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,462,133 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,451.98. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 35,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $982,464.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,598,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,904,089. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,628 shares of company stock worth $42,313,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

