D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS):
- 2/7/2026 – D-Wave Quantum was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/29/2026 – D-Wave Quantum was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..
- 1/29/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – D-Wave Quantum was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/7/2026 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – D-Wave Quantum was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – D-Wave Quantum is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – D-Wave Quantum is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $257,562.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,462,133 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,451.98. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 35,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $982,464.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,598,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,904,089. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,628 shares of company stock worth $42,313,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.
