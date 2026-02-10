Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $13.47. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 2,913 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

About Raiffeisen Bank International

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.