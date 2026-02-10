iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 393,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 158,516 shares.The stock last traded at $179.8160 and had previously closed at $181.29.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day moving average is $177.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12,637.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.