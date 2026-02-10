Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $33.64. Amentum shares last traded at $33.0540, with a volume of 1,482,759 shares.

Amentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amentum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Amentum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.01.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amentum by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amentum by 1,517.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

See Also

