The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 and last traded at GBX 189.49, with a volume of 525182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.80.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £804.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 845.39%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

The Global Smaller Companies Trust seeks to provide investors with exposure to the long-term growth potential within the thousands of smaller sized companies listed on global stock-markets. We focus investment efforts on high quality, well managed, financially robust and profitable companies. In addition to a good track record, we want our holdings to be moving with the times and making the necessary investment in their businesses to take account of the changing world in which we live.

Our team-based investment approach allows broad coverage and in-depth analysis of the companies in which we invest.

