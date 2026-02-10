JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.2440, with a volume of 14900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
