JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.2440, with a volume of 14900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

