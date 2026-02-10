Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.63. Yext shares last traded at $5.5150, with a volume of 1,918,239 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Yext Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Yext had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 5.89%.The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

