Consolidated Edison (ED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED):

1/23/2026 – Consolidated Edison had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Consolidated Edison had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Consolidated Edison is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Consolidated Edison is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Consolidated Edison was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Consolidated Edison was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,864.29. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

