Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.46. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 24,957 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFLYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

