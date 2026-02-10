Mony Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.70 and last traded at GBX 143.90, with a volume of 37639766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mony Group from GBX 260 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 275.

The stock has a market capitalization of £800.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

