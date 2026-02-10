Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $15.0490, with a volume of 378469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

