Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,135 and last traded at GBX 1,148.35, with a volume of 673029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,147.

SCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Softcat to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,135 price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,900 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,902.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,414.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,507.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456, for a total value of £231,780.64. Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 20,213 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429, for a total value of £288,843.77. In the last three months, insiders bought 47 shares of company stock worth $59,452 and sold 46,069 shares worth $66,262,414. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

