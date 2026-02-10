CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.5 million.

CTS Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:CTS traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. CTS has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.86 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 11.92%. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CTS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat street estimates: CTS reported $0.62 EPS and $137.27M revenue, topping consensus by a small amount; the beat supports near-term upside and validates the company's recovery momentum.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of CTS by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 19.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Further Reading

