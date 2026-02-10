Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, reports. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Shiseido updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.680-0.680 EPS.

Shiseido Trading Up 5.8%

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

