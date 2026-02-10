Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $377.6030 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:SPHR traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 113,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,731. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 576.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 1,614.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research set a $110.00 price target on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sphere Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

