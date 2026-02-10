Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nikon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

