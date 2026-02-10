Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $232.71 and last traded at $232.5310, with a volume of 22681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,233,000 after buying an additional 209,142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,379,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,412 shares in the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,980 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,620,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,249,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,452,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

