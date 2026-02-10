iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.81 and last traded at $126.5250, with a volume of 14044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $112.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

