SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.80 and last traded at GBX 146.40, with a volume of 1104402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SigmaRoc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.

The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.18.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

