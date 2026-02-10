Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $37.1150, with a volume of 298260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 18.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $539.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in owning and managing retail and distribution properties for the furniture industry. Established in 2019 as a spin-off from Havertys Furniture Stores, Inc, the company’s portfolio consists of strategically located facilities—including showroom locations and distribution centers—leased primarily to its former parent under long-term, net lease agreements. By focusing on single-tenant commercial real estate tailored to furniture retailing and logistics, Haverty Furniture Companies aims to deliver stable, predictable rental income and to support the growth of its tenant’s national retail network.

At the time of its formation, Haverty Furniture Companies acquired a mix of properties encompassing corporate distribution centers, regional distribution hubs and retail showrooms across several key markets in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.