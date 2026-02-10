Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $64.0250, with a volume of 97031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 2,533,790 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 824,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13,333,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 399,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,233 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

