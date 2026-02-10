Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 2063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GBOOY

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 13.50%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is a major Mexican financial services holding company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The group operates a universal banking franchise that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients across Mexico. Banorte provides a broad suite of banking services through an extensive branch network and digital channels and maintains an international investor presence, including ADRs that trade on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol GBOOY.

Banorte’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, consumer and mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, and lending to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.