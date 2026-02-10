Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 528 and last traded at GBX 523.86, with a volume of 161082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525.

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £857.75 million, a PE ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 510.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Scottish American Investment

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types. The equity portfolio is managed on a global basis and usually consists of between 50–100 stocks. In constructing the portfolio, little regard is paid to the composition of the equity indices.

