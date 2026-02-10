iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $88.3860, with a volume of 2118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%
The firm has a market cap of $988.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5403 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
