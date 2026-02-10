iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $88.3860, with a volume of 2118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $988.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5403 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWN Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

